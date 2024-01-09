Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 33,748 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,748 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Datadog worth $125,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter worth $254,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $332,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $363,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the third quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,481,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $7,714,180.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,625,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $901,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,481,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 670,515 shares of company stock worth $75,546,678 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $119.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -993.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.58. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

