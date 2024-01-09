Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 58,695 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 721,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,695 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Lincoln Electric worth $131,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $212.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.19 and a 52-week high of $221.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.22.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.26%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LECO. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $793,049.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

