Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 865,245 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,070,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 865,245 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.23% of NiSource worth $125,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 34.1% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 68,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 17,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after buying an additional 54,317 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 13.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NI opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.29. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $28.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. NiSource had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $131,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on NiSource

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.