Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 817,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,505 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $123,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $169.70 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $184.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.02%.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

