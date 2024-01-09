Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.07% of AECOM worth $123,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

AECOM Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.77. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 228.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $74.40 and a fifty-two week high of $94.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. AECOM had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This is an increase from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,333 shares of company stock worth $5,994,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

See Also

