Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.04% of Manhattan Associates worth $127,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 15.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter worth about $718,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 76,366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,095,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 72,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,543,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.33.

In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 3,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $655,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,609 shares in the company, valued at $11,121,739.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $558,656.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,145.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $202.25 on Tuesday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.55 and a fifty-two week high of $230.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.26. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 84.06% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $238.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

