Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.04% of MSA Safety worth $126,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSA Safety by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $164.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.51 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.29. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.57 and a 52 week high of $185.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.62.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $446.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 226.51%.

MSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

