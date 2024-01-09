Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 3.02% of Planet Fitness worth $130,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:PLNT opened at $73.82 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 102.85% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PLNT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Insider Activity at Planet Fitness

In other Planet Fitness news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

