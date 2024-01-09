Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 20,353.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,089,173 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.82% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $127,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 10,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 483,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,719,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $33.81 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

