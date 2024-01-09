Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $119.13 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,137,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,256 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.51% of Yum China worth $119,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 116.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 817.3% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares in the company, valued at $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

YUMC stock opened at $40.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.99 and a 12 month high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

