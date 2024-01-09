Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $127.82 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,918,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 138,215 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.61% of Restaurant Brands International worth $127,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 17,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $1,349,959.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,793,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $205,307.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.99 and a 52 week high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average of $71.28.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

