Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $131.89 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,687,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,251 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of Textron worth $131,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Textron Stock Up 0.2 %

Textron stock opened at $78.78 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.76.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Textron

In other Textron news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

