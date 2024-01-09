Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $132.92 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 763,521 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of Synchrony Financial worth $132,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $151,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 151.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,764,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,160 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $61,172,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,646,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,979 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.94.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $39.20 on Tuesday. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

