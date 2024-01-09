Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $133.29 Million Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 918,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.39% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $133,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

Shares of RGA opened at $168.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.97. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.87. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $170.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.15%.

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, for a total transaction of $73,383.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares in the company, valued at $73,383.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

