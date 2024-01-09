Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $135.31 Million Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,427,194 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.11% of RPM International worth $135,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of RPM International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on RPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPM opened at $106.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.52 and a 12-month high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.05.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

