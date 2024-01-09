Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,548,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.11% of Evergy worth $129,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 314,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Evergy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRG opened at $53.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.6425 dividend. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research lowered Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America upgraded Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

