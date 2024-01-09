Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of APA worth $122,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 70.3% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.44.

APA Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $46.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 3.31.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

