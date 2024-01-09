Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 653,934 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.62% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $131,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OHI opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.54.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

