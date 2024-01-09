Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Teledyne Technologies worth $131,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,425,000 after purchasing an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,332,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 262.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 184,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $82,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $441.30 on Tuesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $364.98 and a twelve month high of $448.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total transaction of $20,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Mehrabian sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.75, for a total value of $20,537,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,528,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 in the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.67.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

