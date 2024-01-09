Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,675 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.00% of Deckers Outdoor worth $134,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 728 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK stock opened at $684.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $661.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $575.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $392.21 and a 1 year high of $723.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $674.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.