Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 21,917 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Curtiss-Wright worth $119,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,009,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 18.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,300,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $645,770,000 after buying an additional 680,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,673,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 121.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 556,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,197,000 after buying an additional 305,112 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at about $33,468,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of CW opened at $215.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $156.76 and a fifty-two week high of $224.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.34.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.