Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 69,535 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,578,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,535 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 3.25% of Cactus worth $129,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 510.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,617,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after acquiring an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,829,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,339 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cactus in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.86.

Cactus Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WHD opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

