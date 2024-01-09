Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.86% of Essex Property Trust worth $117,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $248.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $195.03 and a one year high of $252.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.37%.

Several research analysts have commented on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $281.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

