Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 966,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,680 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Clorox worth $126,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.16, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.46. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Clorox’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.53.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

