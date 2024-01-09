Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.16

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.22, with a volume of 9428670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.
Baytex Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.
About Baytex Energy
Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baytex Energy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.