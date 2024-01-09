Bensler LLC Sells 238 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bensler LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Bensler LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

