Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,716 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 70,509 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Best Buy worth $128,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $75.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.07.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 48,401 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $3,633,463.07. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 253,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,020,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 110,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $8,544,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,566,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,617,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

