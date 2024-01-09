Biox (OTCMKTS:BXIOF) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Biox Corp (OTCMKTS:BXIOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.98. Biox shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 100 shares traded.
Biox Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biox
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- Airline ETFs: What they are and how to invest
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Boeing stock gaps down 8.50% on new round of 737 Max woes
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Voyager Therapeutics stock pops 30% on deal with Novartis
Receive News & Ratings for Biox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.