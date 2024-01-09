BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $10.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

