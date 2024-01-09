BluePath Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,655,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,649,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,600,000 after buying an additional 170,334 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,415,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 689.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 142,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Up 10.7 %

NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $567.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $31.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCYC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at Bicycle Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $209,125. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

Featured Articles

