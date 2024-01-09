BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 407.9% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 130,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 104,409 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,802,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 232,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Arvinas by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 62,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 15,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $40.89 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arvinas from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Arvinas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arvinas

Arvinas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.