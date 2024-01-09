BluePath Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Camtek by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,727,000 after buying an additional 202,935 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 766,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 151,741 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $3,901,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley raised shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

Camtek Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.03. Camtek Ltd. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $71.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.82.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Company Profile



Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.



