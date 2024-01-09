BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $27,000 in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QURE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 104.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 19.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,908,000 after purchasing an additional 72,931 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a current ratio of 10.11.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

