BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 753 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 441,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 135,398 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

