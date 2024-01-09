BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after buying an additional 214,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,075,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,172,000 after buying an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after buying an additional 738,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 583,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares in the company, valued at $48,826,155.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

CUBI opened at $52.72 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.04 and a 200-day moving average of $40.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

