BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $31,000 in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Eagle Materials by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $203.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.35. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $206.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.42 and its 200-day moving average is $180.07.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

