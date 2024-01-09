BluePath Capital Management LLC Invests $32,000 in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Summit Materials by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Trading Up 2.6 %

SUM stock opened at $37.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.35. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.43 and a twelve month high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $35.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

