BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth $41,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $464,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 1-year low of $77.30 and a 1-year high of $114.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.39.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

