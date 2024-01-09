BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New $31,000 Investment in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,604,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,831 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,376,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,054,000 after acquiring an additional 263,250 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the period. 49.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $48.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.67. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.34 and a 52-week high of $58.67.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $124.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 30.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 129,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,077,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $68,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,056 shares in the company, valued at $508,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,534 shares of company stock worth $12,454,271 over the last quarter. 26.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRZE. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Braze from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Braze from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.65.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

