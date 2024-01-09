BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 216.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at about $811,000. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB opened at $93.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.