BluePath Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXM. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,769,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,343,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after acquiring an additional 759,933 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,344,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,769,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,728,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Sprinklr Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.83, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.88. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.42 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprinklr

In other news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $185,757.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,494.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 32,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $371,389.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 720,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,482.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 16,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $185,757.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,494.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,510 shares of company stock valued at $7,304,101. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.