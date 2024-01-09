BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insulet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Insulet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Insulet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PODD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $299.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $202.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.56. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. Insulet had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 23.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

