BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,243 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alphatec by 23.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $421,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the third quarter valued at $423,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $3,276,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the second quarter valued at $1,554,000. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Demski acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 557,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,366,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Alphatec Stock Up 9.1 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

