BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 88 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDB. Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised MongoDB from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.41.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $378.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $393.22 and its 200-day moving average is $380.81. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $172.07 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at $80,316,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,029 shares of company stock worth $56,304,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

