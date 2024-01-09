BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 128 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 128 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $226.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.65. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (down from $276.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, November 6th. Argus cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

