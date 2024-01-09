BluePath Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 237 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 26.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. California First Leasing Corp increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.7% during the third quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.2% during the third quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 43,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.05 and a 12 month high of $138.07.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.27.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

