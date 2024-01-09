BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $29,000 Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 37.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.66 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.71.

COTY opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.91. Coty Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

