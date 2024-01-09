BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Xencor Trading Up 2.2 %

XNCR stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 81.94%. The business had revenue of $59.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

