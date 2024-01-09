BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 11,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $1,477,444.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,028,990.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total transaction of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,477,444.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,028,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,692 shares of company stock valued at $30,307,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZS. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.29.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $227.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

