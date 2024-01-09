BluePath Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,386 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,710,000 after acquiring an additional 882,811 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 496,619 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $17,687,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Trupanion from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of TRUP opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $69.15.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.20 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,323.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $265,538.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,517.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total value of $31,865.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

